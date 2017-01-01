Heading 3

july 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 popular K-pop artists who are also actors

Pujya Doss

From chart-topping hits to acclaimed dramas like Hotel Del Luna, IU mesmerizes with her versatile talent, captivating audiences with her emotive performances and undeniable charm

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU:

With his heartthrob looks and compelling acting in True Beauty, Cha Eun-woo proves his mettle as a versatile performer, captivating fans on screen and stage

Image: Fantagio

Cha Eun-woo:

From Girls' Generation to leading lady, Im Yoon-ah shines in dramas like The K2, showcasing her acting prowess and earning praise for her compelling performances

Image: SM Entertainment

Im Yoon-ah:

Suzy seamlessly transitions from K-pop idol to celebrated actress, captivating audiences with her memorable roles in dramas like While You Were Sleeping

Image: Management SOOP

Bae Suzy:

Park Hyung-sik charms with his endearing performances in dramas like Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, proving his talent extends beyond the stage to screen

Park Hyung-sik:

Image: Star Empire Entertainment

From Girls' Generation to actress, Kwon Yu-ri shines in dramas like Defendant, showcasing her versatility and earning recognition for her captivating performances

Kwon Yu-ri:

Image: SM Entertainment

Kim Se-jeong captivates with her natural charm and impressive acting in dramas like School 2017, proving her talent as a multi-faceted entertainer

Kim Se-jeong:

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

Yook Sung-jae steals hearts with his memorable roles in dramas like Goblin, showcasing his depth as an actor and earning acclaim for his compelling performances

Yook Sung-jae:

Image: Cube Entertainment

Krystal captivates with her enigmatic presence and nuanced acting in dramas like The Heirs, establishing herself as a versatile performer beyond her K-pop roots

Krystal Jung:

Image: SM Entertainment

V of BTS made his acting debut in the historical K-drama Hwarang the Poet’s Warrior Youth. He stole many hertz with his adorable acting 

V of BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

