10 popular K-pop bands in India
Pujya Doss
With their captivating performances and meaningful lyrics, BTS has captured the hearts of Indian fans, spreading messages of love, unity, and resilience
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
BLACKPINK's powerful performances and catchy tunes resonate deeply with Indian audiences, making them one of the most beloved K-pop groups in the country
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
EXO's dynamic music and charismatic members have garnered a dedicated fanbase in India, drawing listeners in with their impressive vocals and electrifying choreography
EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
TWICE's infectious energy and relatable songs have won over Indian fans, offering uplifting melodies and vibrant performances that brighten any day
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
GOT7's versatile music style and heartfelt lyrics strike a chord with Indian listeners, earning them a special place in the hearts of fans across the country
GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's distinctive sound and exceptional talent have made them a favorite among Indian K-pop enthusiasts, admired for their creativity and genuine interactions with fans
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Red Velvet's unique blend of genres and captivating visuals captivate Indian audiences, providing a delightful escape through their music and captivating performances
Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
TXT's youthful energy and relatable lyrics resonate with Indian fans, offering a refreshing mix of catchy melodies and heartfelt messages that leave a lasting impression
TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
NCT's diverse subunits and innovative music style appeal to Indian audiences, showcasing their versatility and creativity through captivating performances and memorable tracks
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
Click Here
ATEEZ's powerful performances and charismatic presence have garnered a devoted following in India, drawing fans in with their dynamic music and captivating stage presence
ATEEZ
Image: KQ Entertainment