july 10, 2024

10 popular K-pop bands in India

Pujya Doss

With their captivating performances and meaningful lyrics, BTS has captured the hearts of Indian fans, spreading messages of love, unity, and resilience

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

BLACKPINK's powerful performances and catchy tunes resonate deeply with Indian audiences, making them one of the most beloved K-pop groups in the country

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

EXO's dynamic music and charismatic members have garnered a dedicated fanbase in India, drawing listeners in with their impressive vocals and electrifying choreography

EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

TWICE's infectious energy and relatable songs have won over Indian fans, offering uplifting melodies and vibrant performances that brighten any day

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE

GOT7's versatile music style and heartfelt lyrics strike a chord with Indian listeners, earning them a special place in the hearts of fans across the country

GOT7

Image: JYP Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's distinctive sound and exceptional talent have made them a favorite among Indian K-pop enthusiasts, admired for their creativity and genuine interactions with fans

SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Red Velvet's unique blend of genres and captivating visuals captivate Indian audiences, providing a delightful escape through their music and captivating performances

Red Velvet

Image: SM Entertainment

TXT's youthful energy and relatable lyrics resonate with Indian fans, offering a refreshing mix of catchy melodies and heartfelt messages that leave a lasting impression

TXT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

NCT's diverse subunits and innovative music style appeal to Indian audiences, showcasing their versatility and creativity through captivating performances and memorable tracks

NCT

Image: SM Entertainment

ATEEZ's powerful performances and charismatic presence have garnered a devoted following in India, drawing fans in with their dynamic music and captivating stage presence

ATEEZ

Image: KQ Entertainment

