10 popular K-pop group leaders
Charismatic and caring, he leads with poise, guiding EXO's success with grace and dedication
Image: SM Entertainment
Suho (EXO):
Exceptional rapper and philosopher, RM steers BTS with intellect and humility, a true visionary at the helm of BTS
Image: BIGHIT Music
RM (BTS):
Multitalented and diligent, Taeyong's leadership fosters NCT's innovation and unity, setting high standards for NCT's achievements
Taeyong (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
Empathetic and strong, Jihyo's nurturing leadership cultivates TWICE's harmony and resilience, like a big sister guiding TWICE
Jihyo (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Iconic and influential, Taeyeon leads Girls’ Generation with grace and talent, embodying resilience and innovation
Taeyeon (SNSD):
Image: SM Entertainment
Creative and inclusive, Bang Chan's leadership empowers Stray Kids' self-expression and camaraderie, a true mentor leading the group
Bang Chan (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mark's humility and determination as NCT Dream’s leader inspire growth, fostering a supportive environment for his fellow members
Mark (NCT Dream):
Image: SM Entertainment
Irene (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Irene's leadership exudes professionalism, anchoring Red Velvet's success with sophistication, elegance and composure
Charismatic and innovative, Jay B guides GOT7 with creativity and adaptability, driving their evolution and artistic exploration as the leader
Jay B (GOT7):
Image: Warner Music Korea
S. Coups' unwavering dedication and rapport with members drive SEVENTEEN's synergy, making him an exemplary leader in K-pop
S. Coups (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment