Hrishitha das

may 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 popular K-pop group leaders

Charismatic and caring, he leads with poise, guiding EXO's success with grace and dedication

Image: SM Entertainment

Suho (EXO): 

Exceptional rapper and philosopher, RM steers BTS with intellect and humility, a true visionary at the helm of BTS

Image: BIGHIT Music

RM (BTS): 

Multitalented and diligent, Taeyong's leadership fosters NCT's innovation and unity, setting high standards for NCT's achievements

Taeyong (NCT): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Empathetic and strong, Jihyo's nurturing leadership cultivates TWICE's harmony and resilience, like a big sister guiding TWICE

Jihyo (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Iconic and influential, Taeyeon leads Girls’ Generation with grace and talent, embodying resilience and innovation

Taeyeon (SNSD): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Creative and inclusive, Bang Chan's leadership empowers Stray Kids' self-expression and camaraderie, a true mentor leading the group

Bang Chan (Stray Kids): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Mark's humility and determination as NCT Dream’s leader inspire growth, fostering a supportive environment for his fellow members

Mark (NCT Dream): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Irene (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Irene's leadership exudes professionalism, anchoring Red Velvet's success with sophistication, elegance and composure

Charismatic and innovative, Jay B guides GOT7 with creativity and adaptability, driving their evolution and artistic exploration as the leader 

Jay B (GOT7): 

Image: Warner Music Korea

S. Coups' unwavering dedication and rapport with members drive SEVENTEEN's synergy, making him an exemplary leader in K-pop

S. Coups (SEVENTEEN): 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

