may 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 popular K-pop songs for your Instagram stories

Pujya Doss

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

A catchy and upbeat track that brings energy and positivity to your Instagram stories, perfect for showcasing fun moments with friends

With its powerful beat and fierce lyrics, this song adds a touch of confidence and sass to your stories

Image:  YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

A melodious anthem for love and resilience, ideal for expressing emotions and capturing heartfelt moments on your Instagram feed

Image:  YG Entertainment

Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK: 

Smooth like butter, this groovy track adds a cool vibe to your stories, making them stand out with its catchy rhythm and playful lyrics

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter by BTS: 

A sweet and flirty song that brings a refreshing twist to your stories, perfect for sharing fun and lighthearted moments

Image: YG Entertainment

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez:

With its bold and dynamic sound, this song adds a touch of attitude and confidence to your stories, making them unforgettable

Image:  SM Entertainment

Don't Call Me by SHINee: 

This addictive summer anthem infuses your stories with feel-good vibes and a sense of nostalgia, perfect for capturing memorable moments with friends

Rollin' by Brave Girls: 

Image:  Brave Entertainment

Lisa's powerful solo debut track exudes confidence and charisma, making it the perfect soundtrack for showcasing your bold and adventurous side on Instagram

Image:  YG Entertainment

LALISA by Lisa: 

With its futuristic sound and captivating visuals, this song elevates your stories to the next level, adding a touch of mystery and intrigue

Next Level by aespa: 

Image:  SM Entertainment

Spread joy and positivity with this uplifting anthem that encourages dancing and celebration, making it ideal for sharing happy moments on your Instagram stories

Permission to Dance by BTS: 

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

