10 popular K-pop songs for your Instagram stories
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
A catchy and upbeat track that brings energy and positivity to your Instagram stories, perfect for showcasing fun moments with friends
With its powerful beat and fierce lyrics, this song adds a touch of confidence and sass to your stories
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
A melodious anthem for love and resilience, ideal for expressing emotions and capturing heartfelt moments on your Instagram feed
Image: YG Entertainment
Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK:
Smooth like butter, this groovy track adds a cool vibe to your stories, making them stand out with its catchy rhythm and playful lyrics
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter by BTS:
A sweet and flirty song that brings a refreshing twist to your stories, perfect for sharing fun and lighthearted moments
Image: YG Entertainment
Ice Cream by BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez:
With its bold and dynamic sound, this song adds a touch of attitude and confidence to your stories, making them unforgettable
Image: SM Entertainment
Don't Call Me by SHINee:
This addictive summer anthem infuses your stories with feel-good vibes and a sense of nostalgia, perfect for capturing memorable moments with friends
Rollin' by Brave Girls:
Image: Brave Entertainment
Lisa's powerful solo debut track exudes confidence and charisma, making it the perfect soundtrack for showcasing your bold and adventurous side on Instagram
Image: YG Entertainment
LALISA by Lisa:
With its futuristic sound and captivating visuals, this song elevates your stories to the next level, adding a touch of mystery and intrigue
Next Level by aespa:
Image: SM Entertainment
Spread joy and positivity with this uplifting anthem that encourages dancing and celebration, making it ideal for sharing happy moments on your Instagram stories
Permission to Dance by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC