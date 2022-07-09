Heading 3
10 Popular South celebs on social media
Priyanka Goud
JULY 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna, who is the most bankable actress in South and Bollywood, is the first most followed actress on social media with 32.5 million
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha is the second most followed South Indian celebrity on Instagram with 24.5 million. She is a social media queen and often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal is the third most followed celeb from the South with 23.2 million followers. She is a mother to baby boy Neil now
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde, the popular actress in South and Bollywood, takes the next place with 20.7 million followers on Instagram. She is an avid social media user
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun is the first male South Indian actor who has a whopping 18.5 million followers. With his recent hit Pushpa: The Rise, he stunned a large audience with his exceptional performance in the movie
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The glam beauty Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently impressed audiences with F3, enjoys 17.3 million followers on Instagram
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
With over 14.6 Million followers on Instagram, Vijay Devarakonda tops the list as the topmost followed person on Instagram. He is set to make his debut in Bollywood Liger
Image: Yash Instagram
Next comes, Rocking star Yash with 10.7 million followers. He rose to fame all over the world with his blockbuster KGF franchise
Dulquer Salmaan, the Malayalam heartthrob, is most followed on Instagram with 9.5 million. He has a great and huge fan base in Malayalam and South
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
