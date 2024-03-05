Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 05, 2024
10 Powerful Janhvi Kapoor quotes
“I am very religious, but talking about it makes me a bit uncomfortable”
“I know nothing comes easily in life and I don’t want to make things easy for myself”
“The biggest and the most important thing my mother told me is to be a good actor, you first need to be a really good human being and an honest person”
“People shouldn’t think that something is their birthright. They need to prove themselves”
“In acting, you have to fool yourself - you mess with yourself into believing things”
“I'm so proud of my parents. I need to make them proud of me”
“It takes a certain amount of courage to not be pessimistic. I'd like to believe there is good in everyone”
“I think it's so flattering that people would even give me enough attention to know about my private life”
“I do come from a place of privilege. But I have it, so what am I supposed to do now? I'd be the dumbest person on the planet if I didn't do anything about it”
“I don't smile all the time. Trust me, there have been days when I have been a mess”
