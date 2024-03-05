Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 05, 2024

10 Powerful Janhvi Kapoor quotes

“I am very religious, but talking about it makes me a bit uncomfortable” 

#1

 image source- janhvikapoor

“I know nothing comes easily in life and I don’t want to make things easy for myself”

 image source- janhvikapoor

#2

“The biggest and the most important thing my mother told me is to be a good actor, you first need to be a really good human being and an honest person”

 image source- janhvikapoor

#3

“People shouldn’t think that something is their birthright. They need to prove themselves”

#4

 image source- janhvikapoor

“In acting, you have to fool yourself - you mess with yourself into believing things”

#5

 image source- janhvikapoor

“I'm so proud of my parents. I need to make them proud of me”

#6

 image source- janhvikapoor

“It takes a certain amount of courage to not be pessimistic. I'd like to believe there is good in everyone”

#7

 image source- janhvikapoor

“I think it's so flattering that people would even give me enough attention to know about my private life”

#8

 image source- janhvikapoor

“I do come from a place of privilege. But I have it, so what am I supposed to do now? I'd be the dumbest person on the planet if I didn't do anything about it”

#9

 image source- janhvikapoor

#10

 image source- janhvikapoor

“I don't smile all the time. Trust me, there have been days when I have been a mess”

