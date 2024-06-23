10 powerful Karisma Kapoor quotes

“Acting is like driving; you can never forget it, it’s in my blood”
#1
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
“Just do what you believe in, and success will follow”
#2
“I have learned so many things from my mother about the right upbringing, the right values, value for money, value for elders, for family members. I think these things only a parent can teach”
#3
“I am doing what I love; acting is what I love best after being a mother”
#4
“Today what is more important for me is performance. At the risk of sounding immodest, I have done it all - 61 movies over 12 years. But now I am looking for a quality. It’s easy to be a star. Now I want to be an actress”
#5
“Becoming a mother has been the best experience of my life, and I wouldn't trade it for anything”
#6
“I think I have just evolved as a person, as a human being. I like fitness. It’s an important part of my everyday life, and I enjoy and endorse a healthy lifestyle”
#7
“I don’t believe in no-carb diet…I have a theory. I think if you give up carbs, you get cranky. You must include them in your diet”
#8
“Look at Gwyneth Paltrow and my favorite Kate Winslet. No one ever says, ‘Oh she’s making a comeback.’ To my mind, I just went on maternity leave and reported back to work”
#9
#10
“India has progressed to a stage where a divorcee status hardly matters. What matters is that you raise a positive, independent, well-behaved, and intelligent girl”