10 Powerful Quotes By BLACKPINK’s Jennie
“I want to thank all our fans all around the world for their unconditional love and support. It really means a lot to me”
Forever Grateful
Source: Jennie's Instagram
All Sides To Her
Source: Jennie's Instagram
“I have a dark and sexy side, and I sometimes have a feminine, elegant side”
“I would like to say every moment counts for you, so make the time that you spend for your dreams a very special moment, make sure that you do something that you'll be happy with when you go back and look at yourself”
Choose Happiness
Source: Jennie's Instagram
“We want to be proud when we look back on our history when we grow old”
On Looking Back
Source: Jennie's Instagram
“When we say 'Blackpink in your area,' we're literally saying we're in your area with good music, with good energy - we're here for you”
BLACKPINK In Your Area
Source: Jennie's Instagram
“We always wanted to be out there, to be more true to ourselves and a little more free”
Be True To Yourself
Source: Jennie's Instagram
“We want to become a group that many people cheer for and trust without bias, no matter what kind of songs we sing, or what stage we stand on”
A World Without Bias
Source: Jennie's Instagram
“Music can be just one-sided if you hear it, but if you see it with a visual and an image, it opens up a whole new world. I feel like it's all connected”
A Whole New World
Source: Jennie's Instagram
“It would be a lie if I say I never imagined what G-Dragon oppa would've been like if he was a girl. I want to keep the title of 'Female GD’”
Female GD
Source: Jennie's Instagram
“I personally don't like to draw a line between 'K-pop' and pop music, but I do think it is a good time for K-pop artists to be shown to the world, because the world is just ready for it”
K-pop For The World
Source: Jennie's Instagram