 Sugandha Srivastava

july 20, 2023

Entertainment

10 Powerful Quotes By BLACKPINK’s Jennie

“I want to thank all our fans all around the world for their unconditional love and support. It really means a lot to me”

Forever Grateful

Source: Jennie's Instagram

All Sides To Her

“I have a dark and sexy side, and I sometimes have a feminine, elegant side”

“I would like to say every moment counts for you, so make the time that you spend for your dreams a very special moment, make sure that you do something that you'll be happy with when you go back and look at yourself”

Choose Happiness

“We want to be proud when we look back on our history when we grow old”

On Looking Back

“When we say 'Blackpink in your area,' we're literally saying we're in your area with good music, with good energy - we're here for you”

BLACKPINK In Your Area

“We always wanted to be out there, to be more true to ourselves and a little more free”

Be True To Yourself

“We want to become a group that many people cheer for and trust without bias, no matter what kind of songs we sing, or what stage we stand on”

A World Without Bias

“Music can be just one-sided if you hear it, but if you see it with a visual and an image, it opens up a whole new world. I feel like it's all connected”

A Whole New World

“It would be a lie if I say I never imagined what G-Dragon oppa would've been like if he was a girl. I want to keep the title of 'Female GD’”

Female GD

“I personally don't like to draw a line between 'K-pop' and pop music, but I do think it is a good time for K-pop artists to be shown to the world, because the world is just ready for it”

K-pop For The World

