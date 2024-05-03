Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 03, 2024
10 Powerful Quotes of Salman Khan
A lion runs the fastest when he is hungry
#1
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
I'm not possessive, I'm caring... Once you realize a person doesn't want that much care, you automatically back off
#2
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
#3
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
The older you get, the better you have to look, the higher you have to kick, the harder you have to work
Style is something very individual, very personal, and in their own unique way, I believe everyone is stylish
#4
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Any film is about heroism: the triumph of good over evil. If you look back at my films, you will see that as a recurring theme
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
#5
I don't have to show that I am working very hard
#6
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
For me, acting comes straight from the heart. In that sense, I don't act at all. I think that to feel the character's pain I have to be myself. Somewhere audiences see that
#7
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
#8
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Why should I marry? One marries to have children, but I already have children! My nieces and nephews are my children
#9
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
If it is something that I want to do, then I don't think the audience will hate it. Unless I turn into a megalomaniac and start thinking that Salman Khan can do anything
#10
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
