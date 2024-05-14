Heading 3
10 Powerful quotes of Pawan Kalyan
The revolution is not an apple that falls when it is ripe. You have to make it fall
#1
I never wanted to become an actor. I always wanted to be a farmer and dreamt of owning half an acre of agriculture land
#2
We can't deny the existence of caste in India. We have to live with it
#3
I feel that superstardom is God-given. I don't know how Pawanism came to be. I find it strange
#4
If I do not respond to some situation, my conscience kills me. I believe in permissible violence, not necessarily non-violence
#5
Politics organizes our lives. We can't disregard it. Politics has a lot of muck, a lot of dirt. But that doesn't mean you have to be away from it. It's ubiquitous
#6
Nature, philosophy, and social issues are the three things that always occupy my mind. You do not have any power over others but can only change yourself
#7
Life is bigger than cinema. Cinema is just a part of life, so I never take success or failure seriously
#8
#9
I don't believe in planning for things. I just want them to fall in place, and unfold as they like. I never design things. I want films to choose me; I don't choose films
Many will call me an adventurer, and that I am, only one of a different sort: one of those who risks his skin to prove his platitudes
#10
