Mohit K Dixit 

 Entertainment 

may 14, 2024

10 Powerful quotes of Pawan Kalyan

The revolution is not an apple that falls when it is ripe. You have to make it fall

I never wanted to become an actor. I always wanted to be a farmer and dreamt of owning half an acre of agriculture land

We can't deny the existence of caste in India. We have to live with it

I feel that superstardom is God-given. I don't know how Pawanism came to be. I find it strange

If I do not respond to some situation, my conscience kills me. I believe in permissible violence, not necessarily non-violence

Politics organizes our lives. We can't disregard it. Politics has a lot of muck, a lot of dirt. But that doesn't mean you have to be away from it. It's ubiquitous

Nature, philosophy, and social issues are the three things that always occupy my mind. You do not have any power over others but can only change yourself

Life is bigger than cinema. Cinema is just a part of life, so I never take success or failure seriously

I don't believe in planning for things. I just want them to fall in place, and unfold as they like. I never design things. I want films to choose me; I don't choose films

Many will call me an adventurer, and that I am, only one of a different sort: one of those who risks his skin to prove his platitudes 

