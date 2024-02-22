Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

10 Prasanth Varma Hanu-Man dialogues

Teja Sajja is Hanumanthu in this Telugu superhero film. He gets special powers from Lord Hanuman to save the people of the made-up village, Anjanadri

Meet Hanu-Man

Image:IMDb

This exciting movie is directed by Prasanth Varma who brought a new superhero in town

Image:IMDb

Director

Director Prasanth Varma introduces PVCU, a cinematic universe and Hanu-Man was the first installment

Image:IMDb

PVCU

Check out some interesting and powerful dialogues from this movie

Famous

Image:IMDb

“Power sirf suit me ho ye kafi nahi, taqat to meri rag-rag me daudni chahiye”

#5

Image:IMDb

“Agar mujhe ye shakti nahi mili to pure brahmand me kahar macha dunga”

#6

Image:IMDb

“Durga maiya ki kasam agar kisi ne mere bhai ko chua to sar dhad se alag kar dungi”

#7

Image:IMDb

“Tumhe kewal ek vyakti ke duskarm dikh rahe hai, kintu ek maha sankat aane wala hai”

#8

Image:IMDb

“Kalyug me har dharmayuddha ke sath sadaiv hai khade, tum par bhi unhi ki kripa hai”

 #9

Image:IMDb

#10

Image:IMDb

“Manawata ko sarvnash se bachane ke liye aapko aana hi hoga”

