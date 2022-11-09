Heading 3

10 Precious pics of Neha Dhupia and Mehr

Akriti Anand

Nov 09, 2022

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Balancing

Neha often mentions that she tries to balance her professional and personal life comfortably.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Together

The actress wished her daughter on her second birthday as they posed together.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

A walk

She mentions that watching the sunset is her most loved activity with Mehr.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Crowning glory

Neha is seen planting a kiss on her daughter’s forehead.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Playdates

About the picture, she mentions about taking Mehr to play school.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Morning kisses

Neha gets morning kisses from her darling daughter Mehr.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Sandcastles

They are seen trying to build a sandcastle while relaxing on the beach.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Magic

Neha cuddled her daughter Mehr and it is an adorable moment.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Holidays

The mother and daughter are seen spending quality time together.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Motivation

The actress calls her daughter Mehr to be her biggest motivation.

