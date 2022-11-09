Heading 3
10 Precious pics of Neha Dhupia and Mehr
Akriti Anand
Nov 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Balancing
Neha often mentions that she tries to balance her professional and personal life comfortably.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Together
The actress wished her daughter on her second birthday as they posed together.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
A walk
She mentions that watching the sunset is her most loved activity with Mehr.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Crowning glory
Neha is seen planting a kiss on her daughter’s forehead.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Playdates
About the picture, she mentions about taking Mehr to play school.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Morning kisses
Neha gets morning kisses from her darling daughter Mehr.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Sandcastles
They are seen trying to build a sandcastle while relaxing on the beach.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Magic
Neha cuddled her daughter Mehr and it is an adorable moment.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Holidays
The mother and daughter are seen spending quality time together.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Motivation
The actress calls her daughter Mehr to be her biggest motivation.