10 Prettiest Female K-pop Idols 2023
The "Visual of the Nation" from TWICE, known for her stunning visuals
Tzuyu
Image: JYP Entertainment
BLACKPINK's charismatic rapper and fashion icon, admired for her chic style
Jennie Kim
Image: YG Entertainment
Red Velvet's leader, admired for her elegance and grace
Irene
Image: SM Entertainment
A multi-talented star recognized for her beauty and acting skills
Suzy
Image: Management SOOP
A former member of After School, known for her mesmerizing beauty and modeling career
Nana
Image: Pledis Entertainment
BLACKPINK's rapper with unique and captivating visuals
Lisa
Image: YG Entertainment
Another BLACKPINK member, celebrated for her timeless beauty and charm
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo Kim
A Japanese singer and dancer known for her sweet and charming personality. She is a member of TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Sana
Red Velvet's cheerful member known for her radiant smile
Joy
Image: SM Entertainment
Click Here
AOA member and actress recognized for her stunning visuals
Seolhyun
Image: FNC Entertainment