Pujya Doss

june 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 prettiest K-pop idols to know 

The "Visual of the Nation" from TWICE, known for her stunning visuals 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Tzuyu

BLACKPINK's charismatic rapper and fashion icon, admired for her chic style 

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie Kim 

Red Velvet's leader, admired for her elegance and grace 

Irene

Image: SM Entertainment

A multi-talented star recognized for her beauty and acting skills 

Suzy 

Image: Management SOOP

A former member of After School, known for her mesmerizing beauty and modeling career 

Nana 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

BLACKPINK's rapper with unique and captivating visuals 

Lisa 

Image: YG Entertainment

Another BLACKPINK member, celebrated for her timeless beauty and charm 

Jisoo Kim 

Image: YG Entertainment

A Japanese singer and dancer known for her sweet and charming personality. She is a member of TWICE

Sana

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Red Velvet's cheerful member known for her radiant smile

Joy 

Image: SM Entertainment

AOA member and actress recognized for her stunning visuals 

Seolhyun 

Image: FNC Entertainment

