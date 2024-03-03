Heading 3
10 profound movie lines about life
Hasso, jiyo, muskurao. Kya pata, kal ho naa ho
Kal Ho Na Ho
Image source- IMDb
Babu Moshai...zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi
Anand
Kal toh chala gaya, us pe koi control nahi. Aur aane waala kal toh tab hi sambhlega jab aaj kuch theek kar do
Bachna Ae Haseeno
Sometimes, the wrong train takes you to the right destination
The Lunchbox
Khul kar ro nahi sakogi, toh khul kar hass kaise paogi?
Dear Zindagi
Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost
Om Shanti Om
All izz well!
3 Idiots
Hum kitne din jiye yeh zaroori nahi ... hum un dino mein kitna jeeye yeh zaroori hai
Sanam Re
Success ke peeche mat bhago, kaabil bano, kaabil. Kamyabi toh saali jhak maar ke peeche aayegi
3 Idiots
Zindagi jeene ke do hi tarike hote hain, ek jo ho rha hai hone do, bardaast karte jao. Ya fir zimmedari uthao use badalne ki
Rang De Basanti
