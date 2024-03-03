Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

march 03, 2024

10 profound movie lines about life

Hasso, jiyo, muskurao. Kya pata, kal ho naa ho

Kal Ho Na Ho 

Image source-  IMDb

Babu Moshai...zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi

Image source-  IMDb

Anand

Kal toh chala gaya, us pe koi control nahi. Aur aane waala kal toh tab hi sambhlega jab aaj kuch theek kar do 

Image source-  IMDb

Bachna Ae Haseeno

Sometimes, the wrong train takes you to the right destination

The Lunchbox 

Image source-  IMDb

Khul kar ro nahi sakogi, toh khul kar hass kaise paogi?

Dear Zindagi 

Image source-  IMDb

Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost

Om Shanti Om 

Image source-  IMDb

All izz well!

 3 Idiots 

Image source-  IMDb

Hum kitne din jiye yeh zaroori nahi ... hum un dino mein kitna jeeye yeh zaroori hai

Sanam Re

Image source-  IMDb

Success ke peeche mat bhago, kaabil bano, kaabil. Kamyabi toh saali jhak maar ke peeche aayegi

3 Idiots 

Image source-  IMDb

Image source-  IMDb

Zindagi jeene ke do hi tarike hote hain, ek jo ho rha hai hone do, bardaast karte jao. Ya fir zimmedari uthao use badalne ki

Rang De Basanti 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here