Pujya Doss

January 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 Psychological Thriller K-dramas

Go Moo Chi and junior Jeong Ba Reum chase a psychopathic serial killer, exploring genetic predispositions to psychopathy. Inspired by a real case

Image:  tvN

Mouse

Yoon Jong Woo faces eerie incidents in an ominous dormitory, uncovering dark secrets about its residents. A suspenseful psychological thriller

Image:  OCN

Strangers From Hell

Im Sang Mi's family falls prey to a manipulative cult in Muji County. Years later, classmates unveil the sinister truth. A haunting psychological thriller

Image:  OCN

Save Me:

Seong Gi Hun, in financial turmoil, joins deadly children's games for a massive prize. A popular psychological thriller exploring survival

Squid Game

Image:  Netflix

High school students turn to crime for survival. Oh Ji Soo's illegal activities entangle classmates in dangerous consequences. A gripping psychological thriller

Image:  Netflix

Extracurricular

365: Repeat The Year

Image:  MBC

Ten individuals get a second chance by traveling back in time, but mysterious events unfold. An engaging psychological thriller with a touch of fantasy

Policemen Lee Dong Sik and Han Joo Won, investigating serial murders, unravel a web of suspicions in this gripping psychological crime thriller

Beyond Evil

Image:  JTBC

A critically acclaimed series exploring corruption and serial murders. Stranger stands out with its brilliant casting and suspenseful narrative

Stranger (Forest Of Secrets)

Image:  tvN

Voice, a gripping crime thriller, follows the Golden Time team racing against time to save victims, led by voice profiler Kang Kwon Joo.

Voice

Image:  OCN

Baek Hee Sung hides a dark past from detective wife Cha Ji Won. A captivating action-psychological thriller with suspense and emotional depth

Flower Of Evil

Image:  tvN

