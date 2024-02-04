10 Pulkit Samrat movies to watch

Kickstart your Pulkit Samrat movie marathon with Fukrey, a hilarious comedy that follows the misadventures of four friends as they navigate college life, dreams, and unexpected twists
Fukrey (2013)
images: IMDb
Witness Pulkit's charming portrayal of Bittoo in this romantic comedy, where he plays a wedding videographer entangled in a love story that adds a delightful twist to the genre
images: IMDb
Bittoo Boss (2012)
Experience the romantic drama Sanam Re, where Pulkit takes on the role of Akash, a man torn between love and destiny. The film weaves a tale of love and second chances against breathtaking scenic backdrops
images: IMDb
Sanam Re (2016)
Continue the journey with Fukrey Returns, the sequel to the original hit. Pulkit reprises his role as Hunny in this comedy caper, promising more laughter, chaos, and unexpected adventures
Fukrey Returns (2017)
images: IMDb
Pulkit's chemistry with Yami Gautam takes center stage in Junooniyat, a passionate love story set against the backdrop of the Indian Army. Watch as love faces challenges and triumphs in this heartfelt romance
Junooniyat (2016)
images: IMDb
Brace yourself for the unconventional comedy Dolly Ki Doli, where Pulkit joins an ensemble cast led by Sonam Kapoor. The film revolves around a con woman who dupes grooms on her wedding day
Dolly Ki Doli (2015)
images: IMDb
Delve into the mystery anthology 3 Storeys, where Pulkit Samrat delivers a compelling performance. The film intertwines three narratives, revealing secrets and surprises in a residential building
3 Storeys (2018)
images: IMDb
Join Pulkit in the rom-com Veerey Ki Wedding, where he plays Veer, a man entangled in a chaotic wedding scenario. The film promises laughter, drama, and a dose of family entertainment
Veerey Ki Wedding (2018)
images: IMDb
Enjoy the madcap comedy Pagalpanti, featuring Pulkit Samrat as Chandu. With an ensemble cast, the film promises a rollercoaster of laughs and absurd situations that unfold in unexpected ways
Pagalpanti (2019)
images: IMDb
Taish (2020)
images: IMDb
In this intense thriller Taish, Pulkit delivers a powerful performance as Sunny, navigating a tale of revenge, love, and redemption