Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

february 4, 2024

10 Pulkit Samrat movies to watch

Kickstart your Pulkit Samrat movie marathon with Fukrey, a hilarious comedy that follows the misadventures of four friends as they navigate college life, dreams, and unexpected twists

Fukrey (2013)

Witness Pulkit's charming portrayal of Bittoo in this romantic comedy, where he plays a wedding videographer entangled in a love story that adds a delightful twist to the genre

Bittoo Boss (2012)

Experience the romantic drama Sanam Re, where Pulkit takes on the role of Akash, a man torn between love and destiny. The film weaves a tale of love and second chances against breathtaking scenic backdrops

Sanam Re (2016)

Continue the journey with Fukrey Returns, the sequel to the original hit. Pulkit reprises his role as Hunny in this comedy caper, promising more laughter, chaos, and unexpected adventures

Fukrey Returns (2017)

Pulkit's chemistry with Yami Gautam takes center stage in Junooniyat, a passionate love story set against the backdrop of the Indian Army. Watch as love faces challenges and triumphs in this heartfelt romance

Junooniyat (2016)

Brace yourself for the unconventional comedy Dolly Ki Doli, where Pulkit joins an ensemble cast led by Sonam Kapoor. The film revolves around a con woman who dupes grooms on her wedding day

Dolly Ki Doli (2015)

Delve into the mystery anthology 3 Storeys, where Pulkit Samrat delivers a compelling performance. The film intertwines three narratives, revealing secrets and surprises in a residential building

3 Storeys (2018)

Join Pulkit in the rom-com Veerey Ki Wedding, where he plays Veer, a man entangled in a chaotic wedding scenario. The film promises laughter, drama, and a dose of family entertainment

Veerey Ki Wedding (2018)

Enjoy the madcap comedy Pagalpanti, featuring Pulkit Samrat as Chandu. With an ensemble cast, the film promises a rollercoaster of laughs and absurd situations that unfold in unexpected ways

Pagalpanti (2019)

Taish (2020)

In this intense thriller Taish, Pulkit delivers a powerful performance as Sunny, navigating a tale of revenge, love, and redemption

