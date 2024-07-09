Heading 3

10 quotes by Ali Fazal 

I think it's fun to own a wardrobe and have loads of clothes

#1 

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

My first preference is Bollywood, and will always be

#2

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

I don't see a full-fledged career in Hollywood. I am happy with the cameos. Even Tom Cruise will only make special appearances in our films; he wouldn't do a full hero movie. But it's good to act in a different cinema

#3

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

Mothers are the only ones that think nothing is beyond their control when it comes to their children

#4

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

People think that theater helps, but in my case, it slowed me down. I had to unlearn everything when I went on to a film set

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

#5

The first thing that I see in a woman is her eyes. Sorry, it sounds shallow, but eyes say a lot about a person

#6

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

I am in love with stories of underdogs

#7

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

Actors are dumb when they get insecure about their co-stars. A lot of actors do. When there is a good actor, they're like, 'Oh, he's eating up the part.' That's stupid

#8

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

#9

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

While everyone usually turns up late at Bollywood parties, I always reach these places on time and end up making a fool of myself

The better the actor I am acting with, the better my performance gets

#10

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

