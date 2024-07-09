10 quotes by Ali Fazal 

I think it's fun to own a wardrobe and have loads of clothes
My first preference is Bollywood, and will always be
I don't see a full-fledged career in Hollywood. I am happy with the cameos. Even Tom Cruise will only make special appearances in our films; he wouldn't do a full hero movie. But it's good to act in a different cinema
Mothers are the only ones that think nothing is beyond their control when it comes to their children
People think that theater helps, but in my case, it slowed me down. I had to unlearn everything when I went on to a film set
The first thing that I see in a woman is her eyes. Sorry, it sounds shallow, but eyes say a lot about a person
I am in love with stories of underdogs
Actors are dumb when they get insecure about their co-stars. A lot of actors do. When there is a good actor, they're like, 'Oh, he's eating up the part.' That's stupid
While everyone usually turns up late at Bollywood parties, I always reach these places on time and end up making a fool of myself
The better the actor I am acting with, the better my performance gets