Saumya 

june 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 Quotes by BLACKPINK 

“Never give up on your dreams, no matter how painful the journey is”

Image: YG Entertainment

“Enjoy living life to the fullest”

Image: YG Entertainment

“I think it's important to be confident in yourself and your abilities. If you believe in yourself other will people will too”

Image: YG Entertainment 

“I'm a dreamer. I believe anything is possible”

Image: YG Entertainment

“I'm not perfect, but I'm always trying to improve”

Image: YG Entertainment

“Joy is not in things, it's in us”

Image: YG Entertainment 

“You cannot disobey the truth of life”

Image: YG Entertainment

“There's is nothing scary about naturally talented people, hardworking people are the ones to be afraid of”

Image: YG Entertainment

“When there's no boundaries that's when you can get creative”

Image: YG Entertainment

“We are all workaholics in our deep self and we love to work”

Image: YG Entertainment

