10 Quotes by BLACKPINK
“Never give up on your dreams, no matter how painful the journey is”
“Enjoy living life to the fullest”
“I think it's important to be confident in yourself and your abilities. If you believe in yourself other will people will too”
“I'm a dreamer. I believe anything is possible”
“I'm not perfect, but I'm always trying to improve”
“Joy is not in things, it's in us”
“You cannot disobey the truth of life”
“There's is nothing scary about naturally talented people, hardworking people are the ones to be afraid of”
“When there's no boundaries that's when you can get creative”
“We are all workaholics in our deep self and we love to work”
