10 Quotes by BTS’ Jin
Saumya
Entertainment
“Your presence can give happiness. I hope you remember that”
“You worked hard, keep trying your best”
“If any of you feels lost in the face of uncertainty or the pressure of starting anew, don’t rush. Take a deep breath”
“If we all gather our embarrassment together, it’ll become confidence”
“Those who keep trying without giving up are the ones who succeed”
“Everything becomes a bad thing when you think negative. When you think positive, it becomes better
“Everyone has worries. You might feel a little unhappy when you have them, but it will pass, and soon after you’ll feel happiness again”
“Only you have to know how hard you work”
“Those who want to look more youthful should live life with a young heart”
“Have the mindset that you love yourself and give compliments to yourself”
