Heading 3

august 18, 2024

10 Quotes by BTS’ Jin

Saumya 

Entertainment

 “Your presence can give happiness. I hope you remember that” 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

“You worked hard, keep trying your best”

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

“If any of you feels lost in the face of uncertainty or the pressure of starting anew, don’t rush. Take a deep breath” 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

“If we all gather our embarrassment together, it’ll become confidence”

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

“Those who keep trying without giving up are the ones who succeed”

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

“Everything becomes a bad thing when you think negative. When you think positive, it becomes better 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

“Everyone has worries. You might feel a little unhappy when you have them, but it will pass, and soon after you’ll feel happiness again”

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

“Only you have to know how hard you work”

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

“Those who want to look more youthful should live life with a young heart”

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

“Have the mindset that you love yourself and give compliments to yourself”

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here