10 Quotes By BTS' Jin On Self Love

Sugandha Srivastava

july 03, 2023

 Lifestyle

“You should always smile in life.”

Source: Jin's Instagram

“Your presence can give happiness. I hope you remember that.”

Source: Jin's Instagram

“People succeed when others say negative things.”

Source: Jin's Instagram

“You worked hard. Keep trying your best.”

Source: Jin's Instagram

“Only you who needs to know how hard you work.”

Source: Jin's Instagram

“Everything becomes a bad thing when you think negative. When you think positive, it becomes better. That’s what I believe.”

Source: Jin's Instagram

“Even if you’re ready, you need luck to succeed. So I hope that luck is always with you.”

Source: Jin's Instagram

“Worries. Everyone has worries. You might feel a little unhappy when you have them, but it will pass, and soon after you’ll feel happiness again.”

Source: Jin's Instagram

“Have confidence in your face from the moment you wake up.”

Source: Jin's Instagram

“Good influence becomes bigger when it’s shared.”

Source: Jin's Instagram

