“You should always smile in life.”
Source: Jin's Instagram
“Your presence can give happiness. I hope you remember that.”
“People succeed when others say negative things.”
“You worked hard. Keep trying your best.”
“Only you who needs to know how hard you work.”
“Everything becomes a bad thing when you think negative. When you think positive, it becomes better. That’s what I believe.”
“Even if you’re ready, you need luck to succeed. So I hope that luck is always with you.”
“Worries. Everyone has worries. You might feel a little unhappy when you have them, but it will pass, and soon after you’ll feel happiness again.”
“Have confidence in your face from the moment you wake up.”
“Good influence becomes bigger when it’s shared.”
