Saumya

april 28, 2024

10 Quotes by BTS’ Jungkook

“Don’t do anything you don’t like to do. Just do whatever you want.”

“I’d rather die than live without passion.”

“Efforts make you. There’s nothing that goes worse when you practice.”

“Without anger or sadness, you won’t be able to feel true happiness.”

“There’s no knowing what will come but, hard work will get us somewhere.”

“Regrets… revisiting what you didn’t do well, it won’t help you. The past is the past.”

“Even if we have hard times, it matters a lot when we are happy.”

“Build your own dreams. It’s really sad that some people don’t get a chance to build their own dreams because of outside pressure.”

“In the midst of difficulty, try to find small happiness.”

“When people are in love, the heart for compromising and understanding each other is the most important.”

