"Effort makes you. You will regret someday if you don’t do your best now. Don’t think it’s too late but keep working on it. It may take time, but there’s nothing that gets worse due to practicing. So practice. You may get depressed, but it’s evidence that you are doing good"
Effort Is Worthwhile
"There’s no knowing what will come, but hard work will get us somewhere"
Hardwork Pays
"Without anger or sadness, you won’t be able to feel true happiness"
Real Emotions
"We should try to understand and respect each other. We need to be considerate of others. Only then we can understand each other and get close to each other and become one"
Be Understanding
“You should build your own goals and dreams. I think it’s really sad that some people don’t get a chance to build their own dreams because of outside pressure”
Work Towards Your Dreams
“Don’t do anything you don’t like to do. Just do whatever you want”
Follow Your Heart
“You do need to study, but don’t suffer due to it. Because you might miss what you want to do because of it. You need to make your own dream. It’s heartbreaking if you’re forced by others”
Make Your Own Dream
“I can’t just say ‘cheer up no matter what’, but in the midst of that difficulty, try to find that small happiness”
Find Happiness
“When people are in love, the heart for compromising and understanding each other is the most important”
Understanding Is Most Important
“My wish is for you to move on from relationships that aren’t equal. You deserve to be loved”
Onto Better Things
