10 Quotes by BTS’ RM
“Happiness is not something that you have to achieve. You can still feel happy during the process of achieving something”
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
“I hope you know your limits well, but don’t stay within those limits. Overcome the limits each day”
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
“Doing my best in the things that are in front of me is the best way that I can answer the question of my existence”
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
“If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first”
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
“Although youth can be beautiful, it can be short and wander off like a shadow, it has a reckless danger to it”
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
“Popularity is a bubble. It's a mountain you can go up really hard but walk down really fast”
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
“If you want to love a person you should know that there are tears, and there can be hatred inside of it”
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
“We were all alone from the start. You were always alone. That's how we became stars”
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
"No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, your gender identity; just speak yourself. Find your name and find your voice by speaking yourself”
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Maybe I made a mistake yesterday, but yesterday’s me is still me. Today, I am who I am with all of my faults and my mistakes. Tomorrow, I might be a tiny bit wiser, and that’s me, too
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC