june 16, 2024

10 Quotes by BTS’ RM

“Happiness is not something that you have to achieve. You can still feel happy during the process of achieving something”

“I hope you know your limits well, but don’t stay within those limits. Overcome the limits each day”

“Doing my best in the things that are in front of me is the best way that I can answer the question of my existence”

“If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first”

“Although youth can be beautiful, it can be short and wander off like a shadow, it has a reckless danger to it”

“Popularity is a bubble. It's a mountain you can go up really hard but walk down really fast”

“If you want to love a person you should know that there are tears, and there can be hatred inside of it”

“We were all alone from the start. You were always alone. That's how we became stars”

"No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, your gender identity; just speak yourself. Find your name and find your voice by speaking yourself”

Maybe I made a mistake yesterday, but yesterday’s me is still me. Today, I am who I am with all of my faults and my mistakes. Tomorrow, I might be a tiny bit wiser, and that’s me, too

