10 quotes by BTS’ RM to make your day
No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin color, your gender identity; just speak yourself. Find your name and find your voice by speaking yourself
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Life is more beautiful knowing that we’ve taken a loan on death. Even light is treasured more when there is darkness
Although youth can be beautiful, it can be short and wander off; like a shadow, it has a reckless danger to it
Everyone suffers in their life. There are many sad days. But rather than sad days, we hope to have better days. That’s what makes us live. That’s what makes us dream
Too many stars, too many dreams. The reality is that in front of these things, I’m just a speck of dust
You can be unhappy but still feel happy when with others
Happiness is not something that you have to achieve, you can still feel happy during the process of achieving something
They say people live to be happy. If you actually think about what happiness is, it’s nothing much. When you get to eat ramen after feeling really, really hungry, that’s happiness
You know in your twenties, you have so many thoughts, they’re like many branches in a tree. If my brain is a tree, there are so many branches…
I believe that there’s no improvement if you have an inferiority complex and victim mentality
