10 Quotes by BTS’ SUGA
“If you don't work hard, there won't be good results”
“Don't be trapped in someone else's dream”
“You need to have struggles, but they don't have to make you suffer”
"Let’s live with a bigger dream rather than being buried in shallow dreams”
"It's not about winning, it's about making something that has meaning”
“The most beautiful moment in life is now”
"Rather than saying I want to be like someone, I want to create my own unique image”
“It’s okay to let yourself go and just run towards your dreams”
“Music is a universal language that has the power to convey any message”
“Live the life you love, love the life you live”
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC