Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 09, 2024

10 Quotes By Famous Rapper Drake


“I bet if I give all my love then nothing's gonna tear us apart” 

#1

Image source- champagnepapi

Image source- champagnepapi

 “Let’s stay together ’til we’re ghosts/ I want to witness love, I never seen it close”

#2

 “They say love is in the air, so I hold my breath until my face turn purple”

Image source- champagnepapi

#3

“A relationship can give you a gut-wrenching feeling sometimes. It's a real emotional ride”

#4

Image source- champagnepapi

“Jealousy is just love and hate at the same time”

#5

Image source- champagnepapi

 “You only live once, that’s the motto”

#6

Image source- champagnepapi

“Judge me, and you’ll have no time left to love me”

#7

Image source- champagnepapi

 “Until you find yourself, it’s impossible to lose you”

#8

Image source- champagnepapi

“I’m not confrontational, but if someone challenges, I’m not going to back down”

#9

Image source- champagnepapi

#10

Image source- champagnepapi

“It’s never too late to realize what you want in your life and it’s never wrong to fight for it”

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here