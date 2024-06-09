Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 09, 2024
10 Quotes By Famous Rapper Drake
“I bet if I give all my love then nothing's gonna tear us apart”
#1
Image source- champagnepapi
Image source- champagnepapi
“Let’s stay together ’til we’re ghosts/ I want to witness love, I never seen it close”
#2
“They say love is in the air, so I hold my breath until my face turn purple”
Image source- champagnepapi
#3
“A relationship can give you a gut-wrenching feeling sometimes. It's a real emotional ride”
#4
Image source- champagnepapi
“Jealousy is just love and hate at the same time”
#5
Image source- champagnepapi
“You only live once, that’s the motto”
#6
Image source- champagnepapi
“Judge me, and you’ll have no time left to love me”
#7
Image source- champagnepapi
“Until you find yourself, it’s impossible to lose you”
#8
Image source- champagnepapi
“I’m not confrontational, but if someone challenges, I’m not going to back down”
#9
Image source- champagnepapi
#10
Image source- champagnepapi
“It’s never too late to realize what you want in your life and it’s never wrong to fight for it”
