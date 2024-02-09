Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
February 09, 2024
10 quotes by Ranbir Kapoor
“Half the time, people will be abusing me on Twitter, and half the time, somebody will be praising me. So either it will go to my head, or I will take it to my heart. So better I stay away from it”
#1
Image source- IMDB
“I believe that love is the powerful force in the world”
Image source- IMDB
#2
“Success comes to those who work hard and have a never-give-up attitude”
Image source- IMDB
#3
“I am a firm believer in destiny and that everything happens for a reason”
#4
Image source- IMDB
“My biggest fear is becoming complacent and not pushing myself”
#5
Image source- IMDB
“I want to live my life to the fullest without any regrets”
#6
Image source- IMDB
“I want to be remembered as someone who made a difference in person’s lives”
#7
Image source- IMDB
#8
Image source- IMDB
“Acting is my passion, and I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way”
“I believe in the institution of marriage, but one can’t fix a time for it. Please don’t predict it for me”
#9
Image source- IMDB
#10
Image source- IMDB
“I am a very emotional person, and I believe that emotions drive everything in life”
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.