10 quotes from HomeTown Cha Cha Cha

“Money and success aren’t everything. Happiness, self-satisfaction, world peace, and love..are also valuable things in life. Anyway, life isn’t a mathematical equation. It is not possible to calculate the details. There’s no exact answer either. You’re just assigned a problem and it’s up to you how you solve it.” – Hong Doo Sik
“Life seems to be very long, but after living it, you will realize how short it is. Get rid of superfluous thoughts and live true to yourself." – Mrs. Gam Ri
“It’s ok to get lost or take the long route every now and then. Every time that happened, life took me on an interesting side.” – Ji Sung Hyun
“You’re bound to meet some unexpected situations in life. Even if you use an umbrella, you’ll end up getting wet. Just put your hands up and enjoy the rain.” – Hong Doo Sik
“Do you know what it means to be a good parent? It’s staying healthy for a long time and not getting sick.” – Yoon Hye Jin
“Life is not fair. Some people have to walk on unpaved roads their entire life, while some run at full speed only to end up at the edge of a cliff.” – Hong Doo Sik
“I’m a realist. If there’s input, there out to be output." – Yoon Hye Jin
“You know, they say when you lose a loved one, you should mourn plenty. If not, the grief travels all through your body and it bursts later.”- Yoon Hye Jin
“You learn the most by putting yourself in other people's shoes.” – Miseon
“What may be easy for you can be difficult for another.” – Yeo Hwajeong