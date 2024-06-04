Heading 3

10 quotes of Raveena Tandon

Anywhere which is in a forest, that's my zen place

I always said that to get India stronger, first strengthen its roots, and all our roots are our country's interiors, rural areas, and villages

I was fat and ugly. In school, I was disgustingly obese. I used to be the butt of ridicule, and that made me withdraw into a shell. It made me miserable, unsure of myself. I was far from confident

There is no better teacher than life itself

Communication is extremely important in any relationship - it makes the relationship that much healthier

As women, we need to give the right upbringing to our sons so that they respect, protect, and help the weaker sex instead of bullying them

I am emotional, honest, and sensitive and a great human being because of my dad. Tough and independent woman because of my mom

I do believe men and women can share healthy, long-lasting platonic relationships

To me, looking glamorous on screen has never been about skin show

There is a world and life beyond films. My charity work keeps me in touch with that world

