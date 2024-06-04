Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
june 04, 2024
10 quotes of Raveena Tandon
Anywhere which is in a forest, that's my zen place
#1
Image Credits: Raveena Tandon's Instagram
I always said that to get India stronger, first strengthen its roots, and all our roots are our country's interiors, rural areas, and villages
#2
Image Credits: Raveena Tandon's Instagram
I was fat and ugly. In school, I was disgustingly obese. I used to be the butt of ridicule, and that made me withdraw into a shell. It made me miserable, unsure of myself. I was far from confident
#3
Image Credits: Raveena Tandon's Instagram
There is no better teacher than life itself
#4
Image Credits: Raveena Tandon's Instagram
Communication is extremely important in any relationship - it makes the relationship that much healthier
#5
Image Credits: Raveena Tandon's Instagram
As women, we need to give the right upbringing to our sons so that they respect, protect, and help the weaker sex instead of bullying them
#6
Image Credits: Raveena Tandon's Instagram
I am emotional, honest, and sensitive and a great human being because of my dad. Tough and independent woman because of my mom
#7
Image Credits: Raveena Tandon's Instagram
I do believe men and women can share healthy, long-lasting platonic relationships
#8
Image Credits: Raveena Tandon's Instagram
To me, looking glamorous on screen has never been about skin show
#9
Image Credits: Raveena Tandon's Instagram
There is a world and life beyond films. My charity work keeps me in touch with that world
#10
Image Credits: Raveena Tandon's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.