10 quotes from Reply 1988
“Loving someone is not just the feeling of wanting to give them things. It’s the desperate desire to give them things.” – Bo Ra
#1
Image Source: tvN
“The world isn’t such a simple place, you know. You have to be clear when you say ‘no’, when you need to.” – Deok Sun
#2
Image Source: tvN
“It’s not a crime to be poor… being ugly is a crime though.” – Man Ok
#3
Image Source: tvN
“In life, sometimes you become indebted to others or you inconvenience others. It happens. Everyone lives like that. Don’t suffer too much on your own.” – Choi Moo Sung
#4
Image Source: tvN
“Time continues on. That’s why time eventually creates farewells, and it always leaves people with regrets.” – Deok Sun
#5
Image Source: tvN
#6
Image Source: tvN
“When true love manifests itself, it doesn’t allow one to be concerned over one’s pride and causes one to cast it aside. That’s why mothers are strong.” – Bo Ra
“Do you know what the scariest thing in the world is? The fact that someone who has nothing is trying to help others.” – Lee Il Hwa
#7
Image Source: tvN
“People who are less fortunate should help each other out!” – Sung Dong Il
#8
Image Source: tvN
”Adults feel pain, too. It’s just that adults keep it bottled up. They were just busy being adults, and they just acted strong due to the pressure that came with their age.” – Deok Sun
#9
Image Source: tvN
“The year was 1988, a time when it was chilly, but our hearts were fiery, a time when we didn’t have much but people’s hearts were warm.” – Deok Sun
#10
Image Source: tvN