10 quotes from Twenty-Five Twenty-One

“In some moments, we’re doing our best but all of that is just a practice.” – Baek Yijin

“We fence and you cover stories. Let’s acknowledge and accept that. There aren’t many things that we can do as we want in this world.” – Na Heedo

“You can’t do this job if you let it all hurt you. Grow numb to their situations and focus on the incident.” – Reporter Junghyuk

“They are much more enthusiastic when it comes to bad news.” – Na Heedo

“Doing your best is a given. Don’t just do your best. You have to do well.” – Coach Yang

“I don’t fight for myself in team matches. I fight for us. Us, the people I love.” – Na Heedo

“Don’t ever forget how you earned a new opportunity. Whenever you’re having a hard time, remind yourself how difficult it was to start.” – Coach Yang

“The other fencers here today are more desperate than I am. I don’t want to take away that opportunity. I think I’ve had enough fencing in my life.” – Lee Yeji

“Think before you pick.” – Na Heedo

“I don’t apologize for things being the way they are. There is always a victim to every news I cover. Then should I be going around apologizing? I’ve decided not to feel sorry for anyone, and I’m not making an exception.” – Heedo’s mom

