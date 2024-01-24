Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 24, 2024

10 quotes of Billie Eilish

Sometimes it's flattering when people copy you, but sometimes it gets to a breaking point 

#1 

 images: Billie Eilish’s Instagram

There are alway going to be bad things. But you can write it down and make a song out of it

 images: Billie Eilish’s Instagram

#2

I've always done whatever I want and always been exactly who I am

 images: Billie Eilish’s Instagram

#3

I hate smiling. It makes me feel weak and powerless and small. I’ve always been like that; I don’t smile in any pictures

#4

 images: Billie Eilish’s Instagram

I don’t see myself as a pop artist. Like, when you hear ‘pop,’ you’re like, ‘Oh, bubblegum, jumpy little girly stuff,’ and I feel like, ‘Uh-uh. That’s not me’

#5

 images: Billie Eilish’s Instagram

I am more alive in the theater than anywhere else, but what I take into the theater I get from the streets

#6

 images: Billie Eilish’s Instagram

I’m trying to show everybody that I’m a girl, and I’m five foot four, and you can do anything you want, no matter your gender. It’s your world, too!

#7

 images: Billie Eilish’s Instagram

Words are more powerful than some noises. Noises won’t last long

#8

 images: Billie Eilish’s Instagram

#9

 images: Billie Eilish’s Instagram

I like to be in control of how I look and how I feel and how I act

#10

 images: Billie Eilish’s Instagram

I’ve always liked being busy. If I have nothing to do for a week, it just makes me mad 

