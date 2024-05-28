Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 28, 2024
10 quotes of Juhi Chawla
The future will take care of itself. My plans have fallen flat. Nothing that I planned has worked for me so far. So I don't plan anymore. I keep short-term plans
#1
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
Everything does not happen according to a plan, and you learn your lessons the hard way
#2
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
Why do we wait for tragedy to strike to tell someone how special they are, or how special they were?
#3
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
When I look back at my career and my life and how much I have learnt, I feel blessed with what I have. I have stopped fighting with myself
#4
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
We have fought and cried. But I think, over time, one falls, learns, grows, and moves on. Shah Rukh and I have had our share of highs and lows
#5
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
When actors are vying for the same kinds of roles, there's bound to be a little rivalry. Deep friendships cannot be forged when you are competing with each other
#6
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
Motherhood has made me a much better person. I see everything from a new perspective - with a sense of wonderment
#7
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
There were a few models who used to stay close to my building. I used to admire them and tell my friends that I did. Those models told me get into modeling
#8
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
I am like a friend to my children, but when things get out of hand, the 'mum' in me springs up!
#9
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
Parenting now is a two-way relationship where you learn from each other
#10
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.