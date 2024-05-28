Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

may 28, 2024

10 quotes of Juhi Chawla 

The future will take care of itself. My plans have fallen flat. Nothing that I planned has worked for me so far. So I don't plan anymore. I keep short-term plans

#1

Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram 

Everything does not happen according to a plan, and you learn your lessons the hard way

#2

Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram 

Why do we wait for tragedy to strike to tell someone how special they are, or how special they were?

#3

Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram 

When I look back at my career and my life and how much I have learnt, I feel blessed with what I have. I have stopped fighting with myself

#4

Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram 

We have fought and cried. But I think, over time, one falls, learns, grows, and moves on. Shah Rukh and I have had our share of highs and lows

#5

Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram 

When actors are vying for the same kinds of roles, there's bound to be a little rivalry. Deep friendships cannot be forged when you are competing with each other 

#6

Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram 

Motherhood has made me a much better person. I see everything from a new perspective - with a sense of wonderment

#7

Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram 

There were a few models who used to stay close to my building. I used to admire them and tell my friends that I did. Those models told me get into modeling

#8

Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram 

I am like a friend to my children, but when things get out of hand, the 'mum' in me springs up!

#9

Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram 

Parenting now is a two-way relationship where you learn from each other 

#10

Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram 

