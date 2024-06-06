Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

 Entertainment 

june 06, 2024

10 quotes of Neha Sharma

Bollywood is a dream come true for me, and I am not going to take anything for granted, that's for sure

#1

Video: Neha Sharma's Instagram 

I have tried to maintain the variety in the characters I choose to play

#2

Image: Neha Sharma's Instagram 

I am not against kissing on-screen, but I definitely do not want to be written about for the number of kisses I have had on-screen

#3

Image: Neha Sharma's Instagram 

I love reading beautiful stories. I love poems, and yes, I fantasize about someone writing beautiful lines for me

#4

Image: Neha Sharma's Instagram 

Yes, I am a diehard romantic, and passion is my second name

Image: Neha Sharma's Instagram 

#5

As an actor, one is always looking at doing interesting things - meatier roles... stories that turn out exactly the way on screen, like when they were narrated to you

#6

Image: Neha Sharma's Instagram 

I never choose scripts based on whether the girl is like me. I don't want to play by myself— I live with myself, and it isn't fun!

#7

Video: Neha Sharma's Instagram 

I am a Salman Khan fan in real life, too. I have always watched his movies first day, the first show

#8

Image: Neha Sharma's Instagram 

#9

Image: Neha Sharma's Instagram 

I am not a very trained actor

I want to do different kinds of roles and films that make a difference in my career 

#10

Image: Neha Sharma's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here