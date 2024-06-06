Heading 3
june 06, 2024
10 quotes of Neha Sharma
Bollywood is a dream come true for me, and I am not going to take anything for granted, that's for sure
I have tried to maintain the variety in the characters I choose to play
I am not against kissing on-screen, but I definitely do not want to be written about for the number of kisses I have had on-screen
I love reading beautiful stories. I love poems, and yes, I fantasize about someone writing beautiful lines for me
Yes, I am a diehard romantic, and passion is my second name
As an actor, one is always looking at doing interesting things - meatier roles... stories that turn out exactly the way on screen, like when they were narrated to you
I never choose scripts based on whether the girl is like me. I don't want to play by myself— I live with myself, and it isn't fun!
I am a Salman Khan fan in real life, too. I have always watched his movies first day, the first show
I am not a very trained actor
I want to do different kinds of roles and films that make a difference in my career
