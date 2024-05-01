Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 01, 2024
10 quotes of Priyanka Chopra on Feminism
Why is there a word called feminism? Why is there no manism? Because men have never needed it
#1
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
There shouldn’t be a world where women survive, there should be a world where women thrive
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
#2
I see so many girlfriends of mine who are like, 'No I'm not that much of a feminist.' I don't even understand that. The need for feminism was created because there were no rights for women
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
#3
Feminism is just saying give me opportunities without judging me for the decisions that I make, the same freedom that men have enjoyed for so many centuries. Feminism needs men
#4
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
You can be an absolute woman and also be smart and tough and not lose your femininity
#5
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
I wasn't the prettiest girl in the room, but I learned to carry myself with confidence - that's how you make the best impression on people
#6
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Financial independence is paramount. My mom always says that when a woman is financially independent, she has the ability to live life on her own terms
#7
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
I don’t believe in being a size 0. I don’t believe in starving. Women should totally embrace their curve
#8
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
I think it’s great to be flawed. I am hugely flawed, and I like it this way. That’s the fun of life. You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you
#9
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
#10
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Ambition is a word associated with women negatively. People say she’s too ambitious. Why is that a bad thing?
