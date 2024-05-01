Heading 3

MAY 01, 2024

10 quotes of Priyanka Chopra on Feminism 


Why is there a word called feminism? Why is there no manism? Because men have never needed it

#1

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

There shouldn’t be a world where women survive, there should be a world where women thrive 

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

#2

I see so many girlfriends of mine who are like, 'No I'm not that much of a feminist.' I don't even understand that. The need for feminism was created because there were no rights for women

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

#3

Feminism is just saying give me opportunities without judging me for the decisions that I make, the same freedom that men have enjoyed for so many centuries. Feminism needs men 

#4

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

You can be an absolute woman and also be smart and tough and not lose your femininity

#5

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

I wasn't the prettiest girl in the room, but I learned to carry myself with confidence - that's how you make the best impression on people 

#6

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Financial independence is paramount. My mom always says that when a woman is financially independent, she has the ability to live life on her own terms

#7

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

I don’t believe in being a size 0. I don’t believe in starving. Women should totally embrace their curve

#8

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

I think it’s great to be flawed. I am hugely flawed, and I like it this way. That’s the fun of life. You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you

#9

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

#10

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Ambition is a word associated with women negatively. People say she’s too ambitious. Why is that a bad thing? 

