Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 05, 2024
10 Quotes Of Varun Dhawan
Although there is a beast in all of us, we don't show it often. But it is very liberating to be that angry at times. Given a chance, I'm sure people would like to go on a rampage and break everything
#1
Image Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
My dream role would be a role that is entertaining and 'massy,' and it should be able to make people laugh and cry and make the audience scared of me and then make them fall in love with me again
#2
Image Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
#3
Image Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
I'm not invincible. I am not picture-perfect. The reason I am here is not because of the money; if I get to entertain people and put a smile on their face, I feel content
I used to have a lot of arguments with my mother due to a lot of bruises on my body from trying my hand at wrestling. I used to say, 'I am Rock,' and I would get slapped
#4
Image Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Whether you work with your family or someone from outside, you can't take the audience for granted
#5
Image Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
My brother started earning early in life. I stopped taking money from my parents, and my brother would give me the pocket money
Image Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
#6
I don't want to be known as a 'player.' I don't want to give plastic smiles on television and say 'No comments’
#7
Image Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
I find it very difficult to work with people I don't like; I can't do that
#8
Image Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
#9
Image Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
For me, more than general box-office collections, what really matters is that I am doing something that I enjoy and love
#10
Image Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
I like normal girls. When I come home, I don't want to discuss films; I want to discuss what her world is like and other things
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.