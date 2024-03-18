Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

March 18, 2024

10 Randeep Hooda Films To Watch


An intriguing storyline with action, crime, and drama starring Randeep alongside Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011)

Randeep plays a cop in this crime drama thriller, also starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta

Jannat 2 (2012)

An edge-of-the-seat mystery thriller starring Randeep, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sara Loren in lead roles

Murder 3 (2013)

An action crime film revolving around corruption and fraud starring Naseeruddin Shah and Randeep in pivotal roles

John Day (2013)

An Imtiaz Ali directorial, this film was highly appreciated for its nuanced screenplay and commendable acting performances, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep in main roles

Highway (2014)

Randeep played a tough cop in this Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer

Kick (2014)

A Crime Drama starring Kangna Ranaut, Randeep Hooda, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles

Ungli (2014)

Randeep shines yet again in this thrilling biography of a serial killer and conman

Main Aur Charles (2015)

Randeep plays Sarbjit in this gripping film with Aishwarya Rai and Richa Chadha in lead roles

Sarabjit (2016)

Sultan (2016)

A blockbuster hit, this film starred Randeep, Anushka Sharma, and Salman Khan in pivotal roles

