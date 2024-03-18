Heading 3
March 18, 2024
10 Randeep Hooda Films To Watch
An intriguing storyline with action, crime, and drama starring Randeep alongside Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011)
Image: IMDb
Randeep plays a cop in this crime drama thriller, also starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta
Image: IMDb
Jannat 2 (2012)
An edge-of-the-seat mystery thriller starring Randeep, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sara Loren in lead roles
Image: IMDb
Murder 3 (2013)
An action crime film revolving around corruption and fraud starring Naseeruddin Shah and Randeep in pivotal roles
John Day (2013)
Image: IMDb
An Imtiaz Ali directorial, this film was highly appreciated for its nuanced screenplay and commendable acting performances, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep in main roles
Highway (2014)
Image: IMDb
Randeep played a tough cop in this Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer
Kick (2014)
Image: IMDb
A Crime Drama starring Kangna Ranaut, Randeep Hooda, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles
Ungli (2014)
Image: IMDb
Randeep shines yet again in this thrilling biography of a serial killer and conman
Main Aur Charles (2015)
Image: IMDb
Randeep plays Sarbjit in this gripping film with Aishwarya Rai and Richa Chadha in lead roles
Sarabjit (2016)
Image: IMDb
Sultan (2016)
Image: IMDb
A blockbuster hit, this film starred Randeep, Anushka Sharma, and Salman Khan in pivotal roles
