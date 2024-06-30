Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 30, 2024

10 Rashmika Mandanna Movies


A young lecturer's life is thrown into upheaval when he's wrongly accused of harassment by his sister-in-law, leading to an unlikely romance blossoming

Geetha Govindam

A student union leader and a state cricketer fall deeply in love, but their fiery personalities put their complex relationship to the test

Dear Comrade

A laborer rises to notoriety in illegal red sandalwood smuggling, making dangerous enemies in the process

Pushpa:The Rise- Part 1

Set in 1970s Pakistan, an Indian spy assumes a false identity to uncover their nuclear weapons program

Mission Majnu

When illness forces a happy-go-lucky man to confront his destiny, he reluctantly steps up to helm his father’s business empire

Varisu

After a tragic loss, the once lively Bhalla household struggles to emerge from grief and return to their daily routines

Goodbye

On a journey to fulfill her late Grandfather dying wish, a young Pakistani woman discovers an incredible story from India's past 

Sita Ramam

When trouble mounts for his father's company, a son returns home seeking vengeance against those trying to bring down the industrialist

Animal

The tale revolves around a mischievous new college kid who shakes things up on campus

Kirik Party

Devadas

A doctor's unremarkable life takes a chaotic turn when an escaped gangster shows up demanding he hide him in his clinic

Upcoming movies

The popular actress has highly anticipated upcoming roles in Animal Park and the Pushpa sequel The Rule. Her dedicated fans eagerly await her next on-screen appearances

