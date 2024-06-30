Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 30, 2024
10 Rashmika Mandanna Movies
A young lecturer's life is thrown into upheaval when he's wrongly accused of harassment by his sister-in-law, leading to an unlikely romance blossoming
Geetha Govindam
Image: IMDb
A student union leader and a state cricketer fall deeply in love, but their fiery personalities put their complex relationship to the test
Image: IMDb
Dear Comrade
A laborer rises to notoriety in illegal red sandalwood smuggling, making dangerous enemies in the process
Image: IMDb
Pushpa:The Rise- Part 1
Set in 1970s Pakistan, an Indian spy assumes a false identity to uncover their nuclear weapons program
Mission Majnu
Image: IMDb
When illness forces a happy-go-lucky man to confront his destiny, he reluctantly steps up to helm his father’s business empire
Varisu
Image: IMDb
After a tragic loss, the once lively Bhalla household struggles to emerge from grief and return to their daily routines
Goodbye
Image: IMDb
On a journey to fulfill her late Grandfather dying wish, a young Pakistani woman discovers an incredible story from India's past
Sita Ramam
Image: IMDb
When trouble mounts for his father's company, a son returns home seeking vengeance against those trying to bring down the industrialist
Animal
Image: IMDb
The tale revolves around a mischievous new college kid who shakes things up on campus
Kirik Party
Image: IMDb
Devadas
Image: IMDb
A doctor's unremarkable life takes a chaotic turn when an escaped gangster shows up demanding he hide him in his clinic
Upcoming movies
Image: @rashmika_mandanna
The popular actress has highly anticipated upcoming roles in Animal Park and the Pushpa sequel The Rule. Her dedicated fans eagerly await her next on-screen appearances
