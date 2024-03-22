Heading 3

10 Raveena Tandon movies to watch


The film starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty follows the story of a journalist helping a murderer elope from jail

Mohra

Image: IMDb

The movie featuring Raveena Tandon and Atul Kulkarni is about Anuradha moving to Mumbai, marrying a politician, and discovering political complexities

Image: IMDb

Satta

A hilarious comedy movie revolves around two lazy guys who compete for a rich girl's love but accidentally become their protectors

Image: IMDb

Andaz Apna Apna

This movie tells the story of the Saikia family and the struggles faced due to marital violence

Daman:  A Victim of Marital Violence

Image: IMDb

The movie starring Manjoy Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon is about an honest cop fighting against corruption in Bihar

Shool

Image: IMDb

This family-drama movie follows the owner of a factory marrying a union leader to teach him a lesson

Laadla

Image: IMDb

In this crime-thriller, a gangster tries to leave the criminal world but is pulled back for one last job

Ghulam-E-Musthafa

Image: IMDb

This action-crime movie is about a man searching for his missing brother, who is wanted by the police

Khiladiyon ka Khiladi

Image: IMDb

Dulhe Raja

Image: IMDb

This comedy gem follows the plot of Raja opening a fast-food restaurant opposite a five-star hotel, sparking a rivalry 

Image: IMDb

This crime-thriller movie sees Baba turn to crime to support his brother, but things get complicated when his brother becomes a cop

Aatish: Feel The Fire

