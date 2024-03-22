Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 22, 2024
10 Raveena Tandon movies to watch
The film starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty follows the story of a journalist helping a murderer elope from jail
Mohra
Image: IMDb
The movie featuring Raveena Tandon and Atul Kulkarni is about Anuradha moving to Mumbai, marrying a politician, and discovering political complexities
Image: IMDb
Satta
A hilarious comedy movie revolves around two lazy guys who compete for a rich girl's love but accidentally become their protectors
Image: IMDb
Andaz Apna Apna
This movie tells the story of the Saikia family and the struggles faced due to marital violence
Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence
Image: IMDb
The movie starring Manjoy Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon is about an honest cop fighting against corruption in Bihar
Shool
Image: IMDb
This family-drama movie follows the owner of a factory marrying a union leader to teach him a lesson
Laadla
Image: IMDb
In this crime-thriller, a gangster tries to leave the criminal world but is pulled back for one last job
Ghulam-E-Musthafa
Image: IMDb
This action-crime movie is about a man searching for his missing brother, who is wanted by the police
Khiladiyon ka Khiladi
Image: IMDb
Dulhe Raja
Image: IMDb
This comedy gem follows the plot of Raja opening a fast-food restaurant opposite a five-star hotel, sparking a rivalry
Image: IMDb
This crime-thriller movie sees Baba turn to crime to support his brother, but things get complicated when his brother becomes a cop
Aatish: Feel The Fire
