10 Real Games We Want in Squid Game 3

A simple circle, a song, and one missing chair, deadly under Squid Game rules. The tension of sitting last could become a high-stakes bloodbath. Perfect for mind games, alliances, and last-minute betrayal.
Musical Chairs
Image Credit: Pexels
What if Squid Game 3 added water or lava pits below? An intense team battle with sabotage potential raises the drama. This version could test strength and strategy more brutally.
Tug of War (Already used, but upgraded)
Image Credit: Pexels
The perfect psychological trap disguised as fun. One wrong move and you're eliminated, literally. Could be hosted by a creepy animatronic like Red Light, Green Light.
Simon Says
Image Credit: Netflix
Bring the board game to life, each ladder a risk, each snake a drop. Players could roll dice to navigate deadly traps. Luck + choices = perfect Squid Game tension.
Snakes and Ladders
Image Credit: Pexels
What if 'It' was a masked killer? Freeze at the wrong moment and you're out, for good. Would test agility, alertness, and fear control.
Freeze Tag
Image Credit: Netflix
A twisted version of the childhood classic with pressure-sensitive tiles. Land wrong, and the ground opens up. Balance and nerves of steel would win this one.
Hopscotch
Image Credit: Pexels
Sounds easy, but imagine losing means death. Could be used as a quick elimination round. Would add intensity with randomness and bluffing.
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Image Credit: Pexels
Turn gym-class chaos into a battle for survival. Rubber balls replaced with shock or impact tech. Team loyalty and betrayal could change everything.
Dodgeball
Image Credit: Netflix
Make it vertical this time, with ropes, beams, or glass panels. Add wind, distractions, and player sabotage. A new take on the iconic Season 1 game.
Stepping Stones
Image Credit: Pexels
Set in a massive maze or abandoned facility. One seeker, limited time, and deadly consequences. Could be a terrifying final-round mental game.