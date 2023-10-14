Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

14 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Real-Life based Akshay Kumar movies

Akshay Kumar played the real-life character of Jaswant Singh Gill in his latest released film, Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj

The actor was seen donning the character of real-life Maratha warrior Prithviraj Singh Chauhan in Samrat Prithviraj

 Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay's character of Mission Mangal was based on the real-life scientist, Subbiah Arunan who played a key role in Mars Orbiter Mission

Mission Mangal

The actor played the role of Havaldar Ishar Singh in Kesari which was based on the real-life character of Battle Of Saragarhi

Kesari

Khiladi Kumar's character of Gold was inspired from AC Chatterjee who played a crucial role in 1948 Summer Olympics

Gold

Pad Man was based on the bold subject of Sanitary pads. The character of Akshay Kumar was based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham

Pad Man

Akshay Kumar's character of Rustom was based on the real life navy officer K.M. Nanavati. The film was awarded with National Award

Rustom

One of the best films of Akshay Kumar's career, Airlift was based on a real life rescue mission. Akki's character was inspired from Mathunny Mathews

Airlift

Tentatively titled Start Up, the yet-to-be-released film is based on a book, Simply Fly. It is the inspirational journey of G. R. Gopinath

Soorarai Pottru Remake

Akshay Kumar's another untitled upcoming film is based on the famous court case of C. Sankaran Nair V State during colonial rule in India

Shankara

