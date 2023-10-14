Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
14 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Real-Life based Akshay Kumar movies
Akshay Kumar played the real-life character of Jaswant Singh Gill in his latest released film, Mission Raniganj
Mission Raniganj
Image: IMDb
The actor was seen donning the character of real-life Maratha warrior Prithviraj Singh Chauhan in Samrat Prithviraj
Samrat Prithviraj
Image: IMDb
Akshay's character of Mission Mangal was based on the real-life scientist, Subbiah Arunan who played a key role in Mars Orbiter Mission
Mission Mangal
Image: IMDb
The actor played the role of Havaldar Ishar Singh in Kesari which was based on the real-life character of Battle Of Saragarhi
Kesari
Image: IMDb
Khiladi Kumar's character of Gold was inspired from AC Chatterjee who played a crucial role in 1948 Summer Olympics
Gold
Image: IMDb
Pad Man was based on the bold subject of Sanitary pads. The character of Akshay Kumar was based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham
Pad Man
Image: IMDb
Akshay Kumar's character of Rustom was based on the real life navy officer K.M. Nanavati. The film was awarded with National Award
Rustom
Image: IMDb
One of the best films of Akshay Kumar's career, Airlift was based on a real life rescue mission. Akki's character was inspired from Mathunny Mathews
Airlift
Image: IMDb
Tentatively titled Start Up, the yet-to-be-released film is based on a book, Simply Fly. It is the inspirational journey of G. R. Gopinath
Soorarai Pottru Remake
Image: IMDb
Akshay Kumar's another untitled upcoming film is based on the famous court case of C. Sankaran Nair V State during colonial rule in India
Shankara
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.