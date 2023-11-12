Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 12, 2023

10 real-life father-son duo in films

Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol have shared screen space multiple times. Some of these flicks include- Yamla Pagla Deewana Series, Apne, and Poster Boys 

 The Deols

Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram 

Amitabh Bachchan has played the father of his real son Abhishek Bachchan in films like Sarkar Raj and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. They have also worked together in films like Paa, Ghoomer, Bunty Aur Babli, etc

Amitabh-Abhishek

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram 

The real-life father son of the Kapoor family- Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor shared screen in Besharam. Even Neetu Kapoor was also there! 

Rishi-Ranbir

Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram 

Rakesh Roshan is a film director and father of Hrithik Roshan. He played the on screen father of Hrithik in Superhero film, Koi…Mil Gaya that laid the foundation of Krrish franchise

Rakesh-Hrithik

Image: Rakesh Roshan's Instagram 

Pankaj Kapoor is a legendary actor. He played the father of his real son and actor Shahid Kapoor in Shaandaar. He has also directed him in Mausam and played a cricket coach in Jersey

Pankaj-Shahid

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

Sunil Dutt has played the father of his real son Sanjay Dutt in films like Rocky, Munna Bhai MBBS, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. The late actor has also directed Sanju in his first movie

Sunil-Sanjay

Images: Imdb

Anil Kapoor was seen sharing the screen space with his real son Harshvardhan Kapoor in Thar

Anil-Harshvardhan

Images: Imdb

Late actor Firoz Khan shared screen with his real son Fardeen Khan in his action-packed film, Janasheen. He has also directed the flick

Firoz-Fardeen

Images: Imdb

 Jeetendra-Tusshar

Image: Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram 

Jeetendra Kapoor shared screen with his son Tusshar Kapoor in the movie titled Kucch To Hai. It was a romantic thriller

Vinod Khanna and Akshaye Khanna have worked together in a film titled Himalay Putra. It had marked the debut of Akshaye in the film industry

Vinod-Akshaye

Images: Imdb

