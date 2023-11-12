Heading 3
NOVEMBER 12, 2023
10 real-life father-son duo in films
Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol have shared screen space multiple times. Some of these flicks include- Yamla Pagla Deewana Series, Apne, and Poster Boys
The Deols
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan has played the father of his real son Abhishek Bachchan in films like Sarkar Raj and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. They have also worked together in films like Paa, Ghoomer, Bunty Aur Babli, etc
Amitabh-Abhishek
Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram
The real-life father son of the Kapoor family- Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor shared screen in Besharam. Even Neetu Kapoor was also there!
Rishi-Ranbir
Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
Rakesh Roshan is a film director and father of Hrithik Roshan. He played the on screen father of Hrithik in Superhero film, Koi…Mil Gaya that laid the foundation of Krrish franchise
Rakesh-Hrithik
Image: Rakesh Roshan's Instagram
Pankaj Kapoor is a legendary actor. He played the father of his real son and actor Shahid Kapoor in Shaandaar. He has also directed him in Mausam and played a cricket coach in Jersey
Pankaj-Shahid
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Sunil Dutt has played the father of his real son Sanjay Dutt in films like Rocky, Munna Bhai MBBS, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. The late actor has also directed Sanju in his first movie
Sunil-Sanjay
Images: Imdb
Anil Kapoor was seen sharing the screen space with his real son Harshvardhan Kapoor in Thar
Anil-Harshvardhan
Images: Imdb
Late actor Firoz Khan shared screen with his real son Fardeen Khan in his action-packed film, Janasheen. He has also directed the flick
Firoz-Fardeen
Images: Imdb
Jeetendra-Tusshar
Image: Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram
Jeetendra Kapoor shared screen with his son Tusshar Kapoor in the movie titled Kucch To Hai. It was a romantic thriller
Vinod Khanna and Akshaye Khanna have worked together in a film titled Himalay Putra. It had marked the debut of Akshaye in the film industry
Vinod-Akshaye
Images: Imdb
