Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 24, 2023
10 reasons to get excited for Animal
Following numerous successes in 2023, Animal is likely to topple all the big releases. Here's why you should watch it
Animal
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor is leading the film with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
The Star Cast
Ranbir Kapoor is in a new ‘Vishwaroopam’ avatar. Further, Bobby Deol is creating buzz for his portrayal of a ruthless villain
Transformation
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has helmed the film who is unapologetically one of the most real directors of today's time
The Director
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Animal is an action gangster-drama driven by the strong emotions of father-son relationship
The Plot
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
The posters are not just promotional but story-driven, too. They also act as important sequences of the movie
First Look Posters
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Pre-teaser, Teaser, and trailers have hyped Animal to a new level. The makers managed to maintain secrecy of the twists and turns
Teaser/Trailer
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
Animal has 7 songs- Arjan Vailly, Papa Meri Jaan, Satranga, Hua Main, B Praak Song, and two more songs
The Music
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Violence & Censor
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Animal is one of the most violent and gore films made in India. It is certified with A - Adults only certificate with a run time of 3 hrs 21 mins
The advance booking of the movie is set to begin from Nov 26 in India but few theaters have started the pre-sales
Advance Booking
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
The movie will release on December 1st clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur
Release Date & Clash
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
