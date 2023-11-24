Heading 3

November 24, 2023

10 reasons to get excited for Animal

Following numerous successes in 2023, Animal is likely to topple all the big releases. Here's why you should watch it

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor is leading the film with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol 

The Star Cast

Ranbir Kapoor is in a new ‘Vishwaroopam’ avatar. Further, Bobby Deol is creating buzz for his portrayal of a ruthless villain

Transformation

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has helmed the film who is unapologetically one of the most real directors of today's time

The Director

Animal is an action gangster-drama driven by the strong emotions of father-son relationship 

The Plot

The posters are not just promotional but story-driven, too. They also act as important sequences of the movie

 First Look Posters

Pre-teaser, Teaser, and trailers have hyped Animal to a new level. The makers managed to maintain secrecy of the twists and turns 

Teaser/Trailer

Animal has 7 songs- Arjan Vailly, Papa Meri Jaan, Satranga, Hua Main, B Praak Song, and two more songs

 The Music

Violence & Censor

Animal is one of the most violent and gore films made in India. It is certified with A - Adults only certificate with a run time of 3 hrs 21 mins

The advance booking of the movie is set to begin from Nov 26 in India but few theaters have started the pre-sales 

Advance Booking

The movie will release on December 1st clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur 

 Release Date & Clash

