Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 08, 2024
10 reasons to watch 12th Fail
Submitted to Oscars as India's independent entry, 12th Fail is a Hindi language movie hailed as one of the best movies of 2023 from Indian Cinema
Oscars
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
The movie is about the inspirational journey of real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. How a 12th fail cracked one of the toughest exams in India
Image: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films’ Instagram
Inspirational Story
The movie stars Vikrant Massey as Manoj Kumar Sharma while Medha Shankar played the character of his beloved, Shraddha Sharma
The Leads
Video: Medha Shankar's Instagram
Vikrant Massey has nailed the role with utmost sincerity. The actor has given his career-best performance
Vikrant's Acting
Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram
Besides Vikrant, every actor shines on their part. Medha Shankar and Anshuman Pushkar added value to the emotional depth of the movie
Other Performances
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
Known for many blockbusters, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has directed this film. The direction is excellent and clap-worthy
The Direction
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
12th Fail has an engaging screenplay that runs at a fast pace and never gives you a feeling of boredom
Engaging Screenplay
Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram
The movie teaches many essential values about honesty, determination, hard work, and the never-ending spirit to fight
The Values
Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
A Sweet Love Story
Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram
The movie also explores a sweet, poignant love story between the two leads but never loses its grip on the storyline
The young generation will feel relatable with the movie and its theme of education and struggle
Relatability
Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram
After its successful reception in cinemas, the movie was made available on Disney Plus Hotstar. It has been since running over the heads of the audience
Availability
Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram
