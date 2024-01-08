Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 08, 2024

10 reasons to watch 12th Fail

Submitted to Oscars as India's independent entry, 12th Fail is a Hindi language movie hailed as one of the best movies of 2023 from Indian Cinema

Oscars

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

The movie is about the inspirational journey of real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. How a 12th fail cracked one of the toughest exams in India

Image: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films’ Instagram

Inspirational Story

The movie stars Vikrant Massey as Manoj Kumar Sharma while Medha Shankar played the character of his beloved, Shraddha Sharma

The Leads 

Video: Medha Shankar's Instagram 

Vikrant Massey has nailed the role with utmost sincerity. The actor has given his career-best performance 

Vikrant's Acting 

Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram 

Besides Vikrant, every actor shines on their part. Medha Shankar and Anshuman Pushkar added value to the emotional depth of the movie 

Other Performances 

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

Known for many blockbusters, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has directed this film. The direction is excellent and clap-worthy 

The Direction 

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

12th Fail has an engaging screenplay that runs at a fast pace and never gives you a feeling of boredom

 Engaging Screenplay

Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram 

The movie teaches many essential values about honesty, determination, hard work, and the never-ending spirit to fight 

The Values 

Image: Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

A Sweet Love Story

Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram 

The movie also explores a sweet, poignant love story between the two leads but never loses its grip on the storyline 

The young generation will feel relatable with the movie and its theme of education and struggle

Relatability

Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram 

After its successful reception in cinemas, the movie was made available on Disney Plus Hotstar. It has been since running over the heads of the audience

Availability

Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here