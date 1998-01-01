10 reasons to watch A Time Called You
A Time Called You is a mystery romance drama. It narrates the story of an office worker who is grief-stricken from her boyfriend's passing. She is transported to 1998 where she meets a fellow student who looks exactly like him
About A Time Called You
A Time Called You's cast includes Jeon Yeo Been who plays an office worker and a high school student. Ahn Hyo Seop plays the boyfriend and a student. Kang Hoon is Ahn Hyo Seop's best friend in the drama and has a crush on Jeon Yeo Been's character
Cast
A Time Called You premiered on September 8. It is available to watch on Netflix
When and Where to watch?
Through the trailer released, one can see that the respective characters of Jeon Yeo Been and Ahn Hyo Seop share an intense chemistry and it is deemed certain when she travels back in time and finds him again
Chemistry between main cast
A Time Called You is being termed as a mystery time travel drama where the 'WHY' of everything happening is mysterious. Travelling back in time, and finding your love again who does not know you adds on to the intrigue
Unique Storyline
Jeon Yeo Been as Han Jun Hee
Jeon Yeo Been plays the role of Han Jun Hee who is an office worker. She also plays the role of Kwon Min Ju who is a high school student. The two characters are polar opposites
Ahn Hyo Seop plays the role of Gu Yeon Jun who is Han Jun Hee's boyfriend. He also plays the role of Nam Si Heon who is a fellow student whom Kwon Min Ju meets when transported back in time in 1998
Ahn Hyo Seop as Gu Yeon Jun
Kang Hoon plays the role of Jung In Gyu who is Nam Si Heon's best friend. He also has a secret crush on Kwon Min Ju
Kang Hoon as Jung In Gyu
The drama begins in the current time where everyone is going about their lives but a twist renders Han Jun Hee to be sent back in time to 1998 as a high school student mysteriously
The elements of time travel
A Time Called You is a remake of a Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day which was released in 2019
A remake of
