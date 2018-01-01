10 Reasons To Watch: BTS K-drama Youth
Youth: Follow BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V, RM, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope as they face challenges together and grow
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS Universe Exploration
Learn about BTS's tough time in 2018 when they faced internal conflicts but stayed united, leading to their Korean debut at the Billboard Music Awards.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Struggle Period
In 'Burn The Stage,' J-Hope shared his struggles about leaving BTS before their debut, showing his honesty and vulnerability.
J-Hope’s Journey
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
See the real bond between BTS members beyond music, giving a heartwarming peek into their friendship.
Friendship and Camaraderie
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Get ready for lots of feelings! From laughter to tears, the show captures all kinds of emotions.
Emotional Rollercoaster
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Get special looks at BTS's creative work, rehearsals, and behind-the-scenes moments to see what inspires them.
Behind-the-Scenes Insights
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
The series highlights themes of resilience, dreams, and determination, showing that even idols face challenges and doubts.
Inspirational Themes
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Besides BTS, the show features other talented actors like Seo Ji-hoon, Noh Jong-hyun, and more, adding to the story's depth.
Talented Ensemble Cast
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Enjoy amazing music! BTS's songs mixed with original tunes create the perfect mood for each scene.
Soundtrack
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Join the worldwide ARMY community to share in the excitement, discuss theories, and connect with fellow fans on BTS's journey.
Community and Fandom
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC