Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 reasons to watch Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner

Brace yourself for a whirlwind of emotions! From happiness to angst and even comedy, Lovely Runner delivers it all

Image:  tvN

Emotional Rollercoaster

The drama showcases a love that defies time and space—a selfless, unwavering bond between Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sunjae (Byeon Woo Seok)

Image:  tvN

Transcendent Love

While it starts as a typical idol drama, it evolves into something deeper. Sol, a physically disabled girl, gets a chance to travel back to 2008, where she meets Sunjae, a swimming athlete

Image:  tvN

Unique Premise

Sol’s journey from fangirling over Sunjae to altering their future is mind-blowing. Their chemistry is electric!

Image:  tvN

Inspirational Characters

Despite not having the highest TV ratings, Lovely Runner dominated OTT platforms like Viu, Viki, and TVING

Top OTT Rankings

Image:  tvN

Lead actors Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, and Song Geon Hee have soared in actor rankings. This drama truly stands out

Cream of the Crop

Image:  tvN

The story’s time-slip element keeps you hooked. Sol’s high school days intersect with Sunjae’s, leading to unexpected changes

Time-Travel Twist

Image:  tvN

Sunjae’s simple yet profound words—“Thank you for being alive”—linger in your heart

Heartfelt Moments

Image:  tvN

Lovely Runner isn’t just a drama; it’s a life-changing experience. Fans worldwide can’t move on!

Global Sensation

Image:  tvN

Prepare for a love story that warms your soul. Dive into Lovely Runner and let its magic envelop you! 

Overflowing Warmth

Image:  tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here