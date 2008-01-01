10 reasons to watch Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner
Brace yourself for a whirlwind of emotions! From happiness to angst and even comedy, Lovely Runner delivers it all
Image: tvN
Emotional Rollercoaster
The drama showcases a love that defies time and space—a selfless, unwavering bond between Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sunjae (Byeon Woo Seok)
Image: tvN
Transcendent Love
While it starts as a typical idol drama, it evolves into something deeper. Sol, a physically disabled girl, gets a chance to travel back to 2008, where she meets Sunjae, a swimming athlete
Image: tvN
Unique Premise
Sol’s journey from fangirling over Sunjae to altering their future is mind-blowing. Their chemistry is electric!
Image: tvN
Inspirational Characters
Despite not having the highest TV ratings, Lovely Runner dominated OTT platforms like Viu, Viki, and TVING
Top OTT Rankings
Image: tvN
Lead actors Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, and Song Geon Hee have soared in actor rankings. This drama truly stands out
Cream of the Crop
Image: tvN
The story’s time-slip element keeps you hooked. Sol’s high school days intersect with Sunjae’s, leading to unexpected changes
Time-Travel Twist
Image: tvN
Sunjae’s simple yet profound words—“Thank you for being alive”—linger in your heart
Heartfelt Moments
Image: tvN
Lovely Runner isn’t just a drama; it’s a life-changing experience. Fans worldwide can’t move on!
Global Sensation
Image: tvN
Click Here
Prepare for a love story that warms your soul. Dive into Lovely Runner and let its magic envelop you!
Overflowing Warmth
Image: tvN