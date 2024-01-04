Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 04, 2024
10 reasons to watch Chithha
Chithha is a Tamil film that stars Siddharth in the lead role, along with Sahasra shree and Nimisha Sajayan in important roles
#1
Chithha, directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, is a thrilling movie that explores the emotional turmoil of a young man whose world shatters when his niece goes missing
#2
It is a hard-hitting film that bravely tackles the taboo subject of child abuse and pedophilia, leaving a lasting impact on the audience
#3
It is a compelling watch with its mature storytelling and well-crafted characters that are intricately developed
#4
Siddharth delivers one of his best performances to date in Chithha. He completely immerses himself in the character and delivers a stellar performance
#5
Apart from Siddharth, Sahasra, an eight-year-old, steals hearts with her solid performance, while Nimisha Sajayan also impresses with her portrayal
#6
Chithha boasts beautiful cinematography, with warm colors and a soothing climate that enhances the visual experience for the viewers
#7
The background score of Chithha deserves special mention as it effectively elevates the impact of emotional and intense scenes throughout the movie
#8
#9
The screenplay of Chithha is gripping and engaging, keeping the audience hooked from start to finish
The critically-acclaimed movie, Chithha, is available in multiple dubbed languages, including Hindi, on Disney Plus Hotstar
#10
