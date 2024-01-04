Heading 3

10 reasons to watch Chithha 

 Chithha is a Tamil film that stars Siddharth in the lead role, along with Sahasra shree and Nimisha Sajayan in important roles

#1

Chithha, directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, is a thrilling movie that explores the emotional turmoil of a young man whose world shatters when his niece goes missing

#2

 It is a hard-hitting film that bravely tackles the taboo subject of child abuse and pedophilia, leaving a lasting impact on the audience

#3

It is a compelling watch with its mature storytelling and well-crafted characters that are intricately developed

#4

Siddharth delivers one of his best performances to date in Chithha. He completely immerses himself in the character and delivers a stellar performance

#5

Apart from Siddharth, Sahasra, an eight-year-old, steals hearts with her solid performance, while Nimisha Sajayan also impresses with her portrayal

#6

Chithha boasts beautiful cinematography, with warm colors and a soothing climate that enhances the visual experience for the viewers

#7

The background score of Chithha deserves special mention as it effectively elevates the impact of emotional and intense scenes throughout the movie

#8

#9

The screenplay of Chithha is gripping and engaging, keeping the audience hooked from start to finish

The critically-acclaimed movie, Chithha, is available in multiple dubbed languages, including Hindi, on Disney Plus Hotstar

#10

