Ayushi Saxena

september 02, 2023

Entertainment

10 reasons to watch Destined With You

A romance genre K-drama, it tells the story of a lawyer and a civil servant who get entangled due to a 300-year generational curse that runs in the lawyer's family. The key to unlocking the curse lies with the civil servant. 

About Destined With You 

Image: JTBC

Jo Bo Ah plays the role of a civil servant and SF9's Rowoon plays the role of a lawyer. The drama also stars Ha Jun and Yura in the main casting for the show.

Cast of Destined With You 

Image: JTBC’s Instagram

Destined With You is available to watch on JTBC and Netflix. The episodes are released on a weekly basis every Wednesday and Thursday. The first episode aired on August 23

Where & When to watch?

Image: Netflix

Viewers can look forward to the chemistry between the main leads in the show. Actress Jo Bo Ah commented that it is a lovely drama made with everyone's care and effort

Chemistry between main cast

Image: JTBC

Writer No Ji Sul shared, “Whether it was romance or comedy, I tried not to neglect any aspect of the story. Although it is a fantasy drama, there is no superhero who can stop time or travel through space.”

Unique Storyline of the show

Image: JTBC

Viewers can look forward to skill performances by Kim Hye Ok, Song Young Kyu and more 

A talented supporting cast 

Image: JTBC

Some of the famous K-drama personalities will also make an appearance on the show like Kim Kwon, Yoon Jung Hoon, and more 

Image: JTBC

Special Appearances in the drama

Jo Bo Ah and SF9’s Rowoon are being hailed for their spectacular visuals about their on-screen pairing, giving a treat to the eyes

Image: JTBC

Visually Stunning Pair 

Like a sealed chest with a book hidden inside that holds the key to the generational curse that runs in the lawyer's family. The curse makes the members suffer from an unknown disease

Curious Elements of Mystery 

Image: JTBC

Destined With You is creating a buzz on the internet. Already making its name in the top 10 most-searched shows 

Most-searched K-drama

Image: Netflix

