10 reasons to watch Destined With You
A romance genre K-drama, it tells the story of a lawyer and a civil servant who get entangled due to a 300-year generational curse that runs in the lawyer's family. The key to unlocking the curse lies with the civil servant.
About Destined With You
Image: JTBC
Jo Bo Ah plays the role of a civil servant and SF9's Rowoon plays the role of a lawyer. The drama also stars Ha Jun and Yura in the main casting for the show.
Cast of Destined With You
Image: JTBC’s Instagram
Destined With You is available to watch on JTBC and Netflix. The episodes are released on a weekly basis every Wednesday and Thursday. The first episode aired on August 23
Where & When to watch?
Image: Netflix
Viewers can look forward to the chemistry between the main leads in the show. Actress Jo Bo Ah commented that it is a lovely drama made with everyone's care and effort
Chemistry between main cast
Image: JTBC
Writer No Ji Sul shared, “Whether it was romance or comedy, I tried not to neglect any aspect of the story. Although it is a fantasy drama, there is no superhero who can stop time or travel through space.”
Unique Storyline of the show
Image: JTBC
Viewers can look forward to skill performances by Kim Hye Ok, Song Young Kyu and more
A talented supporting cast
Image: JTBC
Some of the famous K-drama personalities will also make an appearance on the show like Kim Kwon, Yoon Jung Hoon, and more
Image: JTBC
Special Appearances in the drama
Jo Bo Ah and SF9’s Rowoon are being hailed for their spectacular visuals about their on-screen pairing, giving a treat to the eyes
Image: JTBC
Visually Stunning Pair
Like a sealed chest with a book hidden inside that holds the key to the generational curse that runs in the lawyer's family. The curse makes the members suffer from an unknown disease
Curious Elements of Mystery
Image: JTBC
Destined With You is creating a buzz on the internet. Already making its name in the top 10 most-searched shows
Most-searched K-drama
Image: Netflix